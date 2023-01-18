From: Jeffrey Broberg
If you are a private well user, you are responsible for your own water quality and rely on your own experience and resources to protect your drinking water. A free water quality screening clinic is being offered to all well users on Thursday, February 2, at the St. Charles Community Center from 1-7 p.m.
Volunteers host the free nitrate and chloride screening from the Minnesota Well Owners Organization (MNWOO) and the Minnesota Groundwater Association (MGWA). These two Minnesota nonprofits are nongovernment organizations that have a mission of helping private well owners and protecting Minnesota groundwater.
Every well user fears changes to our water quality or if the water stops flowing, and we all hear news stories about contaminated water. We all should know how to contact our local licensed well drillers and service providers, and we should routinely test our water quality and inspect our wells and water systems, but we often don’t. One of the best actions is to examine your well for damage, collect a water sample, and bring it to the free nitrate and chloride screening clinic in St. Charles on February 2.
Most Minnesota well owners have safe drinking water. Once you know if your drinking water is clean and safe, it helps to understand how to keep it secure. But if your drinking water is contaminated, your family needs to find an alternative water supply or get the proper water treatment. The MNWOO St. Charles water clinic volunteers are experienced water professionals who can help answer your questions and have other resources to address your concerns about your well water.
Collect the water from your kitchen tap. Bring your one-cup drinking water sample in any clean, hard-sided bottle or jar.
If you have a water treatment system of any kind, we encourage you also to bring an untreated sample for comparison. Bring multiple water samples from other wells, your friends and relatives, or from springs used for drinking water. Any water samples can be stored in closed, unfrozen bottles or jars and kept in a cool place until the clinic. We will try to analyze the water samples while you wait.
MNWOO/MGWA volunteers will screen your water samples for nitrates and chlorides within minutes. You can enjoy refreshments and visit with water advisors. There will be expert volunteers to answer your questions, explain your screening results, and explain available resources and the benefits of routine water testing from a certified lab. Your water analysis is private and is never shared with regulators or salespeople. We focus on your family’s water at your kitchen sink. We want to help assure that every family has safe drinking water.
The MNWOO St. Charles screening from 1-7 p.m. at the Community Center is free and convenient. You can bring samples and learn more about water quality and how we can protect our family’s health and the groundwater that connects us.
For more information, contact Paul Wotzka at 507-450-7737 and paul.wotzka@mnwoo.com.
