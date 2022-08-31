From: Margaret Schild
Winona
Ken Fritz’s campaign statements don’t square with what he did during his six years as Winona County administrator. Fritz’s Facebook postings claim he’ll facilitate collaboration among agencies to eliminate gaps in social services — but he clearly failed to do so during his tenure as county administrator. In 2016, he did away with a collaboration between Winona County and Winona Area Public Schools, a home-visiting program that served families needing or at risk of needing child-protection services.
The program that Fritz did away with offered parent education and support and help with linking at-risk families with service providers. It served only families who had been referred directly by Winona County Human Services. One of the program’s main goals was reducing the number of children who were removed from their homes.
Fritz’s decision to discontinue the program surprised me; I was WAPS’ Community Education director, and our Family-Based Services program had collaborated with the county on this program for years. The program proved to be a cost-effective way to support at-risk families. Fritz, however, claimed it was expensive, loosely run and serving families who didn’t qualify for its services.
The claim of the program being expensive is simply false, as the approximately $2,000 per family served is much smaller than the county pays for out-of-home placements. As far as the county’s claim that the program was loosely run, all records were maintained on county computers that county employees had direct access to. The county got detailed quarterly reports about every aspect of the program. The eligibility claim was especially odd, because the program served only those families referred to it by Winona County, which Fritz was supposedly in charge of. Never once before he discontinued the program did Fritz point out any alleged shortcomings in any of those areas he complained about. Worst of all, after Fritz discontinued the program, the county did limited follow up with the families the program served.
Given all that, it’s troubling to now hear Fritz claim he’ll seek out collaboration after he discontinued what was a successful, cost-effective collaboration. It’s surprising, too, that if Fritz has such grand plans, as he claims to, that none of them came to fruition during his time as county administrator. Based on the record, I conclude that Fritz is more concerned about chasing votes than pursuing collaboration.
