From: Jeanne Fugina
Fountain City
In the September 14, 2022, Winona Post Editor Chris Rogers had a note about allowing public comments at Winona County Board meetings, Winona School Board meetings, and finally, the public had gotten such at Winona City Council meetings.
He was praising these organizations for promoting and encouraging the public to participate in their local government. This is a place and time for citizens to bring their concerns, their ideas, and their issues, so that they might be considered in the process of making governing decisions that affect everyone.
The Fountain City Council has such a period of community comment. At the beginning of their monthly meeting, they ask for anyone with a comment or concern to come forward. I recently did such, in regard to questions that I had about the spending of $90,000-plus in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Now, I thank the council for this opportunity and respect their comments and time allotted me. However, I was a little surprised at the sometimes brittle and abrupt response that I got. I was told that it was not the council’s place to educate its citizens on grants received and the manner in which they could be spent.
The public should be educating themselves, and the council did not have time to sum up, condense, review, or publicize options that they might have in spending federal or state grants.
I know that these dollars always come with strings attached and always come with legal language, page after page of complicated this and that, and then there are updated rules and more updated rules. I praise my City Council members for their time in digesting all of this. I praise each of them, and they are working extra hard as they are short two council members.
However, the council, at least, has the benefit of their own attorney, the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, counterparts in adjoining jurisdictions, websites and journals especially for their instruction, and conferences with other councils for their educational benefit on complicated matters and compliance.
I hope that before our dollars are spent, we would see published, by the council, a short, condensed report of what ARPA will allow our funds to be spent on and what the council has listed as possibilities for Fountain City. I hope they ask for comments and input from the community, as to their ideas and suggestions.
In the meantime, educate yourself, as best you can, about ARPA and what a small town can spend its grant money on. The same goes for the fall election. Educate yourselves, and don’t believe everything you see or hear on TV ads.
