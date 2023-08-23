From: Keith Ottomoeller
Winona
At first, I had serious concerns about using the jail to criminalize the homeless and mentally ill. After reading the article, I changed my mind. Reading what Sheriff Ganrude said, I am excited about the potential of the new facility. It has been my experience that neither Winona Health or Gundersen provide adequate mental health care in our community. From the article, I see the potential for truly helping people with mental health concerns. I also am very encouraged to see that Huber will once again take priority.
Editor’s note: Huber is a program that allows inmates to leave jail for work or classes. It was discontinued following the old jail’s decertification and will resume in the new jail.
