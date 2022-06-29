From: Wayne Hamernik
Winona
Hey Joe, you said you would bring us back better than before. Well, you’ve done it! I think you’d better get your head out of the sand and see what you’ve done.
Someone shut down the oil trains coming from Wyoming because 150 cars per day came through Winona, several trains a day and also at night. Now we don’t even see any oil cars on the tracks.
Let’s think about the American people for a change and shut off the money machine to support other nations.
What has happened to all the oil we have in Alaska? A billion-dollar pipeline — is it used? There is all kinds of oil in California, Utah, Wyoming, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Who the hell are we saving it for?
People on minimum wage can’t hardly afford to drive to work, pay rent and buy groceries. Still, you fly all over. Even our senators and representatives have to take foreign trips. Why? What can they accomplish?
You’d better pack you bags, Joe. Not for another foreign trip, but for leaving the White House. Can’t say that I’ll miss you.
