From: Robert Wick
Rushford
Did you know that DNR and Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA), of which I’m a member, are pushing through a bill right now to allow high-powered rifles to be used for deer hunting beginning next deer season? Let me go on record stating that I and every one of my deer hunting friends that I’ve talked to about it are opposed to it. Let me point out that MDHA did not send out a questionnaire asking their members in this area what they thought about supporting this bill. I see no reason why we need to have thousands of hunters in the woods near cattle, horses, homes, etc. using rifles to kill deer. It’s just common sense. The safety concerns are real; however, those pushing this through want you to believe that there are no safety concerns. If you live in the country, or near woods where deer are hunted, be ready for that stray bullet. It’s not fear that I’m promoting but fact.
Deer hunters in our area have adequate firearms with the use of shotguns and muzzleloaders. Shotguns are able to kill a deer adequately out to around 200 yards, but some of the rifles hunters will be using are capable of killing out to 1,000 yards or more, which is over a half-mile! There will be those hunters bragging that they are shooting and trying to kill deer further than that. Many of these rifle cartridges can carry for miles. I feel that this is a major change in and around our community and we, as residents affected by this change, should have a say in it. There is at least one senator, David Senjem, from Rochester, that is opposing it, but it looks like his concerns are put on deaf ears. If you live in this area and don’t want rifles to be used in the act of deer hunting, reach out to your legislature now, before it’s too late! One accident/incident is too many!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.