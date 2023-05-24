By Patrick P. Marek
Have you heard the one about IBM courting Winona to be the home for their world headquarters, and Winona turning them down? That’s right. There is an urban legend that spins the tale that in the early days of IBM, Winona was the company’s first choice for their base of operations. They supposedly came to the City Council expecting to be greeted with open arms, but were stunned to receive the cold shoulder. Apparently, the city fathers bowed to pressure from local businesses that didn’t want to compete with IBM’s generous salaries. The company was told that Winona was doing just fine without IBM, and was not interested in the growing pains that the company would inflict on the city’s culture. The legend concludes that IBM’s second choice had no problem dealing with the possible growth and economic development issues that the company would bring to their city, and Rochester has been the happy home for IBM since those days in the early 1960s.
As with most urban legends, there isn’t a shred of evidence that can be found that this incident ever took place. Why then, has it been passed down as historic truth to generations of Winona families? The sad reason is that it sounds like something Winona might do. The city has a history of “looking a gift horse in the mouth” and playing “hard to get” when local philanthropists have offered generous gifts designed to improve Winona’s way of life. Two recent incidents have caused people to dust off the Rochester legend again at watering holes and dinner tables across the city. Unfortunately, in these cases, truth is stranger and more frustrating than fiction.
Back in 2016 Mike Slaggie, founder of Hurry Back Productions, offered to share (50-50) the costs of renovating, remodeling, and updating the second-floor theater area of Winona’s Masonic Temple Theatre building. The structure was a venerable addition to Winona’s historic landscape, but faced some severe budget-busting renovation challenges before it could become viable as a music and entertainment venue. Slaggie offered to shoulder half the cost of the renovation, including bringing the theater up to code, renovating the kitchen, and installing new HVAC and electrical updates. Other improvements included seating, upgraded lights and a new audio system. He had a number of local organizations that supported the project, including Boats and Bluegrass, Mid West Music Festival, Great River Shakespeare Festival and Frozen River Film Festival. Slaggie’s proposed investment was estimated to be well in excess of $1 million. Wow. Sounds like a perfect example of a public-private partnership. What could possibly go wrong?
Then the other shoe dropped. The Masonic Temple’s historic hand-painted drops immediately became a bone of contention. Slaggie maintained that the “historic” drops were city property and that it was up to the city to decide how many, if any would be included in the new facility. Perhaps because they knew the decision on the drops future would be controversial, the City Council kept referring the decision to Slaggie, and Slaggie kept challenging the council to make a decision. Local arts groups formed “save the drops” committees, and Slaggie became a lightning rod for preservationist attacks. After going back and forth from June 2016 until February 2017, the council still had not made a firm decision on the drops on February 8, 2017, Mike Slaggie reluctantly withdrew his support from the Masonic renovation.
Some of the historic drops are now hanging in the new rigging at the Masonic Temple, but without the Slaggie contribution, the city of Winona has struggled mightily to find the funds needed to finish the renovation. The project’s completion date was set back many years, with the addition of HVAC just being approved. Meanwhile, proving that it’s an ill wind that doesn’t blow somebody some good, Slaggie took the funds earmarked for the Masonic building and poured them into the renovation of the historic Saint Cecilia Theater on the Cotter campus. The project reset a precious jewel, and helped the theater to once again regain its place as one of the top historic musical venues in the Upper Midwest.
If you have read this newspaper lately, you have seen the artist’s renderings of Masterpiece Hall, one of the most generous gifts and highly anticipated projects in Winona’s history. Mary Burrichter and Bob Kierlin donated the funds to create a $35 million, 750-seat, world-class art and music venue in the location where the toxic and unrepairable Middle School Auditorium once stood. The site was previously given historic designation in hopes that someone would be able to find the funds, and the ambition to renovate the desolate structure. No historic groups or like-minded individuals stood up and funded the building and it fell into a dangerous ruin. Now Masterpiece Hall is poised to become the “last piece of the puzzle” in completing an amazing arts district in downtown Winona.
People from across the country, and around the world will flock to Winona to experience world-class performers in a state-of-the-art performance venue, and also to view priceless paintings from Van Gogh, Degas, Piccaso, Renoir, and more. It promises to be a unique destination attraction, unlike anything else in the country.The building has been designed to amplify the beauty of the historic buildings around it, promote economic development, and provide a perfect venue for Winona families to enjoy and appreciate the arts.
It would seem to be a time for grateful thanks, and celebration. Unfortunately, Winona has chosen to nitpick the gift. Because the location is a historic site, the Historic Preservation Commission was charged to sign off on the design. The commission endorsed the view of the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), suggesting that Masterpiece Hall should feature a brick façade instead of the building’s distinctive (and historic) Biesanz stone. Their logic was that the building should match the brick exteriors of the surrounding Laird Norton and Winona Middle School buildings and fit in better with those structures. The argument made by Schwab Construction President Pete Schwab is that Masterpiece Hall isn’t designed to compete with existing nearby historic structures, but complement them. Most ordinary Winonanscan now congratulate themselves on being smarter (at least in this case) than the State Historic Preservation Office. Everyone knows that Biesanz stone will be the best, most historic, and most beautiful material for the walls of Masterpiece Hall. The HPC also had issues with the designs for the back wall of Masterpiece Hall, and asked for renderings of it for discussion at the next meeting.
Hopefully the HPC will take the opportunity at their next meeting to sincerely thank Mary Burrichter and Bob Kierlin for their gift and approve the permit. If that doesn’t happen, the good news is that the Winona City Council has the last word on any decision that the HPC might make. It’s time to stop (gift) horsing around and approve this legacy gift with an enthusiastic stamp of approval.
