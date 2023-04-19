From: Mark L. Martin, D.O.
MinnesotaCare is a state-supported, income-limited health insurance program that is set up to act as a bridge between medical assistance and private health insurance.
Isn’t it time that all Minnesotans have all options available to them in choosing health insurance? Most of our health insurance is covered by employer- (think private insurance companies) or government-backed programs (think medical assistance, Medicare, and MinnesotaCare).
I reside in Wabasha County and have maintained private medical practice in Winona since 1999. Almost daily, I see patients that struggle to pay for copays, deductibles, premiums, and just basic care. Patients that have employer-based insurance complain that it is becoming more expensive with increases almost yearly in premiums, deductibles, and copays – with a corresponding decrease in covered services. I see many patients whose spouse works a job just for the health insurance, which is especially hard on farmers and other self-employed people. There are also people who only work at a certain level, because if they make over a set income limit, they will lose their MinnesotaCare insurance, and they will be financially unable to afford health care, even with subsidies. I also see people who have either changed or lost jobs with a corresponding loss of insurance coverage. Most of these people cannot afford the COBRA insurance payments. Others have employers change insurance carriers for cost savings, and the patients have to scramble to obtain physicians in a new network.
In my own family, we have seen problems with the lack of affordable health insurance. A few years back, our oldest daughter was referred to Mayo Clinic for evaluation of possible pancreatic cancer. When Mayo Clinic found she had no health insurance, she had to borrow $5,000 for the initial consultation. When it was deemed that surgery was indicated, Mayo Clinic initially wanted $42,000, which was the lowest of the estimated costs. We had initially been told that if we could not get the money, they could postpone the surgery. Through negotiations, I placed $19,000 on a credit card so our daughter could have surgery the following day.
A MinnesotaCare public option would be a huge benefit for many Minnesota residents, especially farmers, other self-employed people, and people without employer-based insurance. This would allow large savings for many people and take the worry away from becoming ill or injured. Only each person and family knows what is best for them when it comes to health care. By limiting access to MinnesotaCare based on income, you have taken that choice away from many people.
The question now is: Why not give Minnesotans a true choice and personal freedom in picking health insurance and allow a MinnesotaCare public option?
