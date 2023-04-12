From: Michael Heaser
Minneiska
I would like to ask Daniel Wilson, who wrote in support of the new "Driver’s License for All" legislation, a few questions.
Let me first state that I am 100% in support of legal immigration. It is a large part of the bedrock of America, but I am not in support of illegal immigration. Oh, I know the "progressive" term is "undocumented immigrant,” because that softens the tone of the fact that these folks are illegally in the United States. Being here illegally is not OK, unless one believes they get to just pick what laws they will obey, and there is nothing wrong with violating laws they don't agree with.
So, here are my questions: When an entire political party and our Minnesota Governor legitimatize an illegal activity and intentionally keep information from law enforcement that is in place to uphold our standing immigration laws, what precedent does that set? What does that tell citizens? After all, if our own state government, right up through our governor, intentionally thumbs its nose at federal immigration law, does that allow anyone to pick and choose what laws they need to abide by? What incentive does someone who is knowingly in this country illegally have to not use his/her new driver’s license to illegally register to vote and support the party that hides their continued illegal activity? After all, every effort was made by that party's lawmakers to ensure that no information could be shared to catch illegal registration and voting because the licenses look just like a legal citizen's license. Lawmakers need to maintain their coverup of illegal activity from federal law enforcement as there is a big personal and political incentive for them to do so. If the licenses looked different, the illegal immigrants would be caught and deported (I guess we now call that "discrimination”), and then a new constituency for that party would be gone. We can't have that now can we, even though deportation would be a correct legal action.
Sorry, Daniel, but illegal immigrants are not supposed to be here; it is the law. If you don't like it, lobby your federal lawmakers, but don't circumvent current federal law. If we had proper enforcement happening rather than the intentional hiding of illegal immigrants, we wouldn't have the issues you say this law will save us from.
Perhaps those that voted against this legislation just wanted to support the immigration laws of the United States rather than the illegal immigration activities which the party in charge of Minnesota clearly supports.
Editor’s note: Illegally using a non-citizen driver’s license to register to vote is a felony, which is punishable by over a year in prison and could lead to deportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.