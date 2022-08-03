by Chris Rogers, editor, Winona Post
Maybe once or twice in the past 10 years have the council chambers been so packed as they were on July 5, when scores of Winonans told the City Council not to move forward with its plans to demolish the East Rec Center (ERC) to build a new police-fire station and community center. Many more spoke out in an online survey and in interviews and letters to the editor in this paper and others. Winonans have been telling the city for years that they love the ERC and having a safe, free place for kids to play is crucial for the future of our community.
In an article in last week’s paper, City Council member Michelle Alexander said those citizens don’t represent the full community and are misinformed, saying, “I don’t think that a whole group of people really know what we’re even talking about.” That’s not how you inspire confidence that city leaders are really listening.
As a brief recap, the city’s current plan is to demolish the ERC, build a new police-fire station taking up that entire block, buy and demolish St. Stan’s school, and, in its place, build a new community center that would house both the ERC and the Friendship Center. While the new community center would provide a bigger, brand new indoor space, it would eliminate three-quarters of a block of outdoor park space at the current ERC site, including basketball courts, playgrounds, and a community garden.
This plan ignores existing assets — why demolish the ERC and St. Stan’s? Why not take advantage of the land the city owns at the Central Fire Station or the extra space at the county’s Law Enforcement Center (LEC)? And it sacrifices too much parkland. Kids need to play outside. The synergy of indoor and outdoor spaces — the chance to play dodgeball in the gym and tag on the playground — is a big part of what makes the ERC so successful today. That would be lost under the current plan.
I guess this is marginally better than one of the studied alternatives: eliminating Sinclair Park. Instead of losing an entire block of parkland, we’re just losing three-quarters. But as Little Warriors Drumline leader Andre Bailey told me earlier this year, if the city had the right plan, this wouldn’t have to be a winners-and-losers situation, a situation where the needs of children and city departments are pitted against each other. Under the current plan, the ERC would lose. Children of working families that need safe, free places to play would lose. A different plan could be a win-win.
Sometimes the City Council has to make unpopular decisions. But when the city is making one of the biggest investments of a generation — $38-42 million — it shouldn’t be unpopular because of what the community is losing. The tax impact should be the downside, not the loss of parkland and youth recreation. How ironic is it to spend millions on a community center so many community members oppose?
Our police officers and firefighters do critical and difficult jobs, and they deserve better facilities. But for over 15 years, the council has been content to put off the fire department’s requests for renovations to Central Fire Station. The need for more storage at the police station didn’t suddenly sneak up on the city. So why rush toward an unpopular solution now? In a matter of months, council members seem to have thrown out their plans for expanding the existing ERC — plans that were years and over $300,000 in the making — and zeroed in on this new plan as the only answer to the police and fire departments’ needs.
Even as they insist that this is not a done deal, I wonder if city leaders can see other possibilities. “I don’t want to displace anyone. That might not be an option. We might have to displace someone,” Mayor Scott Sherman said in February. Sherman and the council are not backed into a corner on this decision. Getting funding for any project will take years anyway. Let’s take time to explore other options.
The city missed an opportunity in not buying Central School, but a half block may still be available there. The city already owns land at Central Fire in a great location for quick response times. If the projects are not combined, the possibilities greatly expand. We’ve heard that separating all three projects would cost $9-12 million more, but what if only two were combined? What if the city renovated instead of building new? Saving parkland is worth a few million at least.
Council members, please vote to go back to the drawing board and study alternatives, including an earnest dialogue with Winona County about the LEC, a wide search for other locations, and further consideration of splitting off parts of the project. Make that process transparent and seek public input throughout. Let’s find a win-win and not a win-lose. Then, when it comes time to seek funding, our community can speak with one voice.
