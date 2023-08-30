From: Richard Tolzman
Galesville
Reading about the roundabouts in Winona reminds me of how years ago, new to Winona, I drove around about all of Winona for close to an hour trying to find the bridge to Wisconsin. Roundabouts do help the flow of traffic, although on a couple of occasions, I nearly got clobbered from behind when the driver in front of us, being overly Minnesota Nice, slowed down and stopped in the circle to let those who were yielding in before them. When those signs out on the highway start flashing yellow lights warning that the traffic light is going to turn red, drivers put the pedal to the metal to beat the signal. Maybe a sign like that within the roundabouts might have the same effect.
I thought that it was a good suggestion in a recent letter to use Huff Street to get to Highway 61 from the bridge, but this will never happen as it would make it too easy to get through town. Winona loves visitors and doesn’t want them to leave. If enough roundabouts were constructed, drivers trying to get through town would get so dizzy that they would end up going around and around and never leave town. Perhaps that song about the man in Boston who never returned was because of roundabouts. I like roundabouts and am in favor of them, but not on bike paths. But what I would really like to see would be if someone could figure out how to make a roundabout at train intersections.
