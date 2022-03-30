From: Craig Zeches
Winona
In the Wednesday, March 9, edition of the Post, Shelley Olsen suggested a smiling emoji on the south bluffs of Winona would be more acceptable than the current lighted cross. Often I get positive comments from guests both local and out of town about how beautifully the cross lights up the dark bluffs and leaves a glimmer of hope with them.
Have at it, Shelley! If you can find someone to donate the site, pay for the erection of your symbol, the continued maintenance and lighting, but not city or county funds, you have the right to pursue it. Your other option is not to look at the current structure. I wonder how those dealing with depression feel about your suggestion?
Meanwhile, I and others will enjoy the peacefulness the current lighted cross provides. I hope someday you will also.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.