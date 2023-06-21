From: Richard Dahl
Winona
As a member of the Democratic party, I support the justice system in this country and work for improvement when it is called for, as a report from Attorney General Garland recently made clear regarding the Minneapolis police force. Nevertheless, I decry the foundless attacks on the Justice Department and the FBI in particular being made by some Republicans who resist facing the evidence in the indictments of citizen Donald Trump.
Why should you and I care about Florida Governor DeSantis’s proposal to shut down the FBI? Perhaps because in the last year alone the FBI arrested 20,000 violent criminals and child predators in communities across the country. In the same past year, it took down 400 violent gangs. In the past five years it recovered over 8,000 child victims of sex traffickers. It handled one million complaints of cybercrime involving $10 Billion. Can you imagine all the pain and suffering the victims of these crimes would have experienced without the intervention of the FBI?
Let’s support the dedicated people in law enforcement at all levels who work to protect us.
