From: Julian Fernandez-Petersen
Winona
It’s hard not to notice the ubiquity of the grass lawn in the topography of our urban fabric. Grass coverage makes up a large area of the overall cityscape, and yet few truly question how dominant the practice of covering everything we can with this short green plant has become.
Although the origin of the grass lawn is hard to pin down, the status associated with it seems to originate from medieval 12th-15th century Europe. For the aristocracy, ornamental lawns were a way of demonstrating immense wealth.
Today lawns remain a leftover of the archaic power dynamics of the feudal era and are tied to our social status and often even our property values. A perfect green lawn says something about its owner in the same way a more lackluster lawn does.
Traditional grass lawns do, however, offer a lot of benefits.
Grass is resilient in the face of human movement, making it a great surface for recreational activities. Its low height also allows for clear lines of sight within a neighborhood. Furthermore, the pristine green color that well-maintained lawns radiate is pleasing to the eye, and blends well with other decorative plants.
The continued and extensive use of grass does come with a lot of unfortunate consequences though.
For starters, many lawn grasses require more water than do alternative plants, and the fertilizers and herbicides often used for lawns can pose runoff and pollution risks. Furthermore, the limited vegetation structure of short grass also removes potential habitats for useful insects and pollinators. The immense amount of city-wide routine labor necessary to keep grass lawns this short in the first place should also be considered.
Luckily, there are many viable alternatives to the standard (and frankly boring) green lawn.
Gardening in residential yard spaces is becoming more and more common. For those with the time and willingness to grow produce, medicinal, or ornamental plants, setting aside some space in your lawn for garden plots is a great way to get more utility out of your property.
Those looking to keep to a more traditional aesthetic lawn might consider a clover lawn. These are green and short and need less water than traditional grasses. When clover lawns die, they leave behind nitrogen traces that replenish soil nutrients. Other plants, such as thyme, catmint, chamomile, and mints also represent more fragrant options for ground coverage that resembles grasses, while still reducing maintenance and water requirements.
Native meadow flowers and grasses are also a great option for meeting ground coverage needs, especially for those wanting to emulate the native biodiversity of Minnesota. Urban meadows attract essential pollinators while simultaneously presenting educational opportunities to learn about and engage with plants native to the region.
Traditional lawns will retain many of their benefits, and many are content with their grass and don’t wish to change it. Still, the growing willingness to explore lawn alternatives shows that the undisputed dominance of grass may be on the decline.
