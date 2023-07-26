From: Warren Winkelman and Kellye Hunter
On Saturday morning, July 15, my girlfriend and I were driving out of Winona on our motorcycle and had just entered Goodview, when I realized that my passenger was having a seizure! It was quite difficult to maintain control of the motorcycle with my right arm, while trying to keep my girlfriend from falling off the motorcycle with my left arm. Fortunately, I was able to pull to the side of the road, but before I came to a complete stop, my helmeted girlfriend slipped out of my grasp and fell to the pavement.
Before I could get back to her after stopping the bike, there were already several “first citizens” tending to her. In fact, one was holding her head so as to limit any further injury, and there were two more on each side holding her arms, while another was calling 911. Turns out, they had all witnessed this developing medical emergency and didn’t hesitate to stop and render assistance. In addition, many others stopped to offer assistance.
Between their selfless acts and the professionalism we experienced from the quickly arriving first responders and the subsequent emergency room staff, we felt compelled to say a heartfelt thank you to the fine communities of Winona and Goodview. The help we received in our time of need was tremendous, and we appreciate having the opportunity in this forum to give a proper shout-out to all of you!
