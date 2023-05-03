From: Adam Muschler
Winona
There was a packed house on March 19 at H3O’s “Jam for the Land” at Island City Brewing. This is a monthly partnership between H3O Jazz Trio and Island City.
We are so grateful to H3O for their wonderful musicianship and for their support of all the great musicians that came to share the stage. There was polka, folk, blues, jazz brass, and everything in between.
The community-building that happened at the jam was just as wonderful as the record-breaking fundraising. This was truly a heartwarming event.
Thank you to H3O, Island City Brewing, and the generous community who supports Land Stewardship Project in protecting water, fostering local food, and supporting regenerative farmers on the land in Winona County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.