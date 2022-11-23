Grateful on Veterans Day Nov 23, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From: Donna and Betsy Spaag Friezen Thank you for the opportunity and privilege to pay our respects to all who served. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Music at Saint Mary’s hosts holiday concerts MNsure bumps up tax credits for SE MN health coverage Join in, watch ‘24-Hour Theatre’ event Dec. 10 Kulig, Baertsch named ‘Rising Stars Under 40’ Arcadia survey: Few support new school Winona roundabouts open Student-lawmakers learn to listen, lead Riverway bazaar highlights students’ crafts Local Events Events Music at Saint Mary’s hosts holiday concerts Join in, watch ‘24-Hour Theatre’ event Dec. 10 Lanesboro Christmas Inn Tour Dec. 4 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice blotterOn a roll after winless seasons, Winhawks beat Mankato 5-0Berlin-Burns, CollinSchool Board votes to close Altura schoolAfter student concerns, WSU sticks with appWinona may allow bigger apartments near campusWinona’s nightmare roundaboutKeeping Winona homes accessibleMenden,Larry R.Police blotter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
