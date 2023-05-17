By Gary Evans, founding GRSF Board chair
It was a routine day in 2003. I had just settled down to call new customers, something I did every week as CEO of Hiawatha Broadband. My phone rang and all of that changed. There were three men to see me.
They were an interesting trio that soon would become known as the Three Amigos. I greeted them from the top step to my second-floor office. The lankiest bounded up the steps, introduced himself in a rush – “I’m Alec Wild” — and continued into my office. The most contemplative came next. Said he was Paul Barnes. Then came the smiling third, Mark Hauck.
Around my conference table, Barnes, with help from his friends, explained: “The mayor (Jerry Miller) sent us over, because he said you were the right person to talk to.”
I listened in amazement as the three talked about a project they wanted to start, perhaps in Winona. A Shakespeare festival, they said, for an area of the country that didn’t have one. They told me they had thought about Stillwater, but then had met a man named Will Kitchen on a plane. He convinced them to visit Winona before deciding.
Will was a Winona transplant, sent here by U.S. West shortly after Tom Bystrzycki, the company’s executive vice president, decided to support HBC as a new data transport model. While data transport was confusing, the Three Amigos and I were talking about a subject I knew nothing about, and the language of the greatest writer in the English language and the world’s preeminent dramatist was coming at me as if from a fire hose.
I argued that Winona was an old river town, more known for beer and brats than for the Bard and Stratford-upon-Avon. But so effusive were Barnes, Hauck and Wild about a festival and what it would mean to Winona that I buckled and shortly we were planning season one.
A strong board of directors would be needed to raise the funds to make season one a reality and keep the festival running beyond that.
That first board was recruited without a no spoken. My first recruiting call was to Kent Gernander of the Streater Murphy law firm. He was a quick yes, knowing more about Shakespeare than many of the others who would be recruited.
Kitchen was third and Maggy Jacqmin, later to become Kitchen’s wife, was fourth. She was the leading lady in a soap opera that aired on TV in Belgium and anxious to start a theater company in Winona, which she did. Theater du Mississippi is Maggy’s creation.
Sue Cornwell was next and quickly demonstrated that no task was too great or too small. Then came Karen Fawcett. Debbie White, a Winona Councilwoman was appointed by the Council. Kitchen and Jacqmin recruited Winona State business faculty member Gloria McVay. McVay brought Ellen Alexander of WNB Financial. Troy Paino, the WSU dean of liberal arts, was named by WSU President Darrell Krueger. Mark Jacobs, the CEO of Watkins, joined the board, followed by CPA Corwin Osterloh and Coda-Bow CEO Jeff Van Fossen.
It was a large group, but it had a big job. Securing the necessary nest egg to get a festival the likes of Shakespeare off the ground and sustain it in a community the size of Winona was “to be or not to be: that is the question.”
Working tirelessly, the board raised every cent (and not very much more) necessary to get the first season launched. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Winter’s Tale,”directed respectively by Barnes and Wild, with inventive set construction by Hauk, overwhelmed Winona audiences and instilled a sense of pride in the fact that we had such a festival.
But those were hard times. Each year posed an enormous fundraising challenge and many seasons ended with a deficit to fund.
That board worked hard to provide Winona with a significant tourist attraction in the heart of summer. And when the Beethoven Festival came along, Winona had two world-class activities, plus the Mississippi, and then the Marine Art Museum to attract people here.
But for Shakespeare, it wasn’t an easy task. There we no deep pockets to keep things going, and most seasons ended with fundraising work yet to be done. The Slaggie, Arnold and Rukavina families became a godsend to Shakespeare, helping out quietly each August.
And to end this without acknowledging those who are no longer with us, but who helped make the festival what it is, would be a major oversight: the late Maggy Jacqmin, Karen Fawcett and Sue Cornwell will always have my gratitude for their hard work.
And they got great help from their friends, the late Peter Flick and his wife, Jeannine, and Dr. David and Kathleen Christenson, along with others too numerous to name.
