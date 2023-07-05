By Fran Edstrom, columnist
Great River Shakespeare Festival’s 2023 comedy, the production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” is, well, very, very likable.
Director Tarah Flanagan, who is a fabulous comic actor herself (don’t miss her performance in “The Winter’s Tale”) leads her talented cast in a tale of estranged families brought together, and tyrants turned into liberators.
In this play, initially all of the good people are banished from the Court to the Forest of Arden, where they find that life is considerably freer and more conducive to love. In the Court, everyone dresses in stark black and white, and after banishment, they find themselves, like Dorothy and Toto, in the technicolor world of the Forest.
Rosalind, daughter of the banished Duke who is the rightful ruler of the duchy, is consequently also banished by the usurping Duke. The usurper’s daughter, Celia, declares that she would be unable to live without her cousin, and follows her to the forest. They take with them the court jester, Touchstone. Rosalind has disguised herself as a man, called Ganymede.
Orlando is the younger son of a wealthy knight who has recently died, leaving Orlando at the mercy of his mean older brother, Oliver, who will give him neither education nor money. In order to win some money, Orlando decides to enter a wrestling contest sponsored by the usurping Duke. There he first sees Rosalind and they fall head over heels in love.
The wrestling match is one of the most memorable moments in the play. Veteran GRSF actor Chris Gerson plays Charles the Wrestler, who looks and acts like he’s a character right out of WWE. The wrestling sequence, complete with fake punches, is choreographed by Benjamin Boucvalt, and features brilliantly executed slo-mo action by Gerson and Orlando, played by newcomer Chauncy Thomas.
Orlando, after winning the wrestling match, seeks to find Rosalind in the forest. He leaves love poems to Rosalind on the forest trees, which Rosalind and Celia mock, until they find out that Orlando is the lovesick poet. When they encounter one another, Rosalind is dressed as Ganymede. She quickly convinces Orlando to practice his wooing technique on Ganymede, whom he assumes to be a man, and she will cure him of love with scorn and derision. Rosalind/Ganymede revels in Orlando’s pronouncements of love. In the end, Ganymede promises he will magically produce Rosalind, as Orlando has proven his worthiness to be her lover. So they get married, which in Shakespeare means happiness, even though in real life Shakespeare didn’t seem to often live with his own lawfully wedded wife.
Along the way to this happily ever after conclusion, are lots of laughs and silliness. Rosalind and Celia, played by Ashley Bowen and Eliana Rowe, have an onstage chemistry that makes us believe that Celia would willingly give up the luxury of Court to follow her cousin into the woods. Once there, Celia says very little, while Rosalind as Ganymede can barely stop talking.
The cast as a whole seems much more professional than in recent prior years. There isn’t a weak actor among them. In the new seating configuration this year in the theater, bringing the audience closer to the stage, no dialogue is hard to hear, although some action on the floor or edge of the stage may be hard to see.
Gerson also plays Jaques, one of the noblemen banished with the good duke. He delivers the famous Seven Ages of Man speech, “All the world’s a stage ...” in such a melancholy way that it could produce a few tears in the audience. Sniff, sniff.
Meanwhile, Touchstone, played perfectly by GRSF newcomer Emily Fury Daly, ensures that no one takes things too seriously. Daly uses her body and voice for great comic effect and has a mastery of the small comic bits of business that make the character live. In one scene, she speaks briefly with a French accent and mimes smoking a cigarette, like a 1930s movie star. When she then stands to leave, she mimes throwing the cigarette on the ground and grinding it out with her shoe. Perfection.
Also deserving mention is Michael Fitzpatrick, who embodies any character with spot-on acting. Here he plays Adam, Orlando’s faithful and ancient servant whose life savings bankroll the trip to Arden. He also plays Corin the shepherd, as well as the narrator of the action at the beginning of the play.
Apparently because of the small number of actors in the company, they must often play multiple parts, and the director has changed the gender of a few characters in order to fit the company. De’Onna Prince does a beautiful job of remaking the banished duke into Rosalind’s mother, not father, and proudly and colorfully reigns over the more honest, relaxed lives of the forest’s inhabitants.
A mention must be made of the costuming, designed by John Merritt, in which the characters in the forest explode into wild color. Also, the music, composed and performed by Duncan McIntyre, is lovely and apt.
As the play wraps up, Orlando’s mean older brother, Oliver, who has now decided to be nice, shows up in the forest, and he and Celia immediately fall in love. The witty, sharp Touchstone falls in love with a dolt of a shepherd. The remaining forest inhabitants fall in love and couple up. The mean Duke Frederick is even rumored to have abdicated his crown to his banished sister and taken up the religious life. So, all’s well that ends well, or no, “As You Like It.”
Tickets at grsf.org or 507-474-7900 until July 30, 2023.
