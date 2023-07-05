From: Sara Ricker
Winona
I just saw the original play “Imbroglio” by playwright Melissa Maxwell last week as part of the Shakespeare festival. I am so impressed by the quality and genius of the play itself and the superb performances of the entire company. The stage setting is so realistic and intimate; the actors so genuine, vibrant, and powerful; the scene changes and action so clever and on point. The subject so poignant that I was completely stunned and stimulated at the same time. The play is brilliant; it brings the Broadway scene right to our doorstep!
Commented
