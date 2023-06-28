Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.