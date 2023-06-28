by Kathleen Kenney Peterson
A jealous king, a wronged queen, a lost infant princess, midnight escapes, selfless shepherds, and a clever trickster: welcome to the world of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” Considered one of his romance plays, it is a “thorny” tale to straighten out but the outstandingly talented cast of the Great River Shakespeare Festival sweeps us up into the magical story right from the start.
In the charming and light-hearted opening of the production, the eight actors tell us who their characters are – most playing two to three parts! As with all good fairy tales, there is darkness, but true virtue is rewarded as goodness triumphs. And love conquers all.
Two kings have been best friends since boyhood. But as King Polixenes of Bohemia plans to return to his own kingdom after a prolonged visit to his friend, King Leontes of Sicilia, Leontes is suddenly seized by fierce jealousy. Is it his friend who has made his own Queen Hermoine pregnant during his nine-month visit? Ben Boucvault – this his 11th year at GRSF – shows us a Leontes that is suddenly filled with such raging jealousy that he upends not just his whole life but his whole kingdom. His queen, his best friend, and his closest advisors are bewildered and then horrified by his actions. Shakespeare is not afraid to reveal the deepest horrors of tyranny as we hear the king order the death of the newborn princess he believes to be a bastard. GRSF veteran actors Michael Fitzpatrick and Christopher Gerson play Leontes’ top advisor Camillo and royal friend Polixenes respectively. Their characters demonstrate the best elements of honorable leadership as they navigate this royal crisis, and both actors make the crisis deeply personal as they witness their beloved friend take himself and his kingdom down a dark, self-destructive path. Together they must escape the wrath of a man they deeply love.
Shakespeare gives us two of his most amazing female characters in this play, each with a keen brain, a big heart, and a moral compass that is true. As the wronged Queen Hermione accused of adultery, new company member Emily Fury Daly is a revelation; she is regal, beautiful, and brave in her own defense. Proclaiming her character’s innocence with dignity and pathos, Daly commands and willingly wins our respect. The queen’s closest ally is Paulina, a lady of nobility, whose behind-the-scenes navigation of the crisis is masterful. Played by De’Onna Prince, returning to GRSF after a three-year absence, Paulina is a fearless, righteous woman who is unafraid to speak truth to power. She uses her wits and selfless courage to avert disaster. Both female actors have beautiful, melodious voices that are worthy of a cathedral.
As the play enters its second half, we’re reminded that this is a fairy tale. Filled to the brim with humor, the story takes us 16 years into the future to the kingdom of Bohemia where Polixenes reigns. Tarah Flanagan, a festival favorite for many seasons, brilliantly plays a con man who finds the Bohemian shepherd folk easy pickings. Daly, in as different a role as can be from the queen, plays a shepherd’s son who is sweetly warm-hearted and dumb as a rock. The scenes with Daly and Flanagan are pure comic gold.
Prince, also playing a very different role from her noble lady of the court, is the shepherd who has raised a babe foundling as her own – of course it is the royal princess! We, the audience, now start to see how we’ll get our fairy-tale ending. The lovely 16-year-old Perdita is played with charm and intelligence by Alegra Batara, who is back after being part of the GRSF acting apprentice company in 2019. Perdita has captured the heart of Florizel, who is Bohemia’s prince, son of King Polixenes. How will the king feel about his son loving a simple shepherdess? Duncan McIntyre, in his third season here, shows us a Florizel who is deeply in love while pained by the knowledge that his father will not approve. Polixenes, along with Camillo, attends the shepherd’s shearing festival (in disguise) and discovers his son’s love for the young shepherdess. As we’ve seen before in the play, kings can easily give way to wrath – and Polixenes’ anger causes his son and his young love to flee Bohemia. They are assisted by the worthy Camillo, who sails with them to his home country of Sicilia, now ruled by a penitent, humble King Leontes.
How is this twisted, thorny tale to be brought to our “happily ever after” conclusion? As Paulina tells King Leontes in the final, stunning scene, “it is required that you do awake your faith” to find out. “The Winter’s Tale” runs in repertory at the Great River Shakespeare Festival through July 30. Visit grsf.org for tickets and more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.