By Christie Ransom, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce president
With imminent tax increases coming at our businesses from every angle, along with the increased cost of goods, supply chain shortages, and an extremely tight labor market, the time for “do no harm” legislation could not be more important.
With the state legislature in session, there are many things that hang in the balance and the climate at the capitol feels entirely different. Some things to watch that are swiftly passing through the legislature with little to no amendments and without normal process include some workforce benefit mandates, an increase in capital gains tax, an increase in income tax, an increase in vehicle registration costs, and we still are not seeing any change to Social Security tax. With an $18 billion budget surplus, it would seem only logical that adding more taxes is not the answer. Ironically, the proposed state budget by Democratic leadership and the governor currently spend every dime of that surplus.
Currently, there are two paid leave bills in the legislature. One is the Sick and Safe Bill, which mandates all employers with one or more employees (this includes all part-time and temporary employees as well) to offer paid leave of one hour for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per calendar year and up to 80 hours of carryover. This time can also be used to care for a family member (or anyone that you have a close relationship with). This is a very far-reaching bill with a lot of limitations on employers, but still a lot of regulations and requirements. The other bill is the Paid Family Leave bill that will mandate all employers with one or more employees to offer paid leave of up to 24 weeks every calendar year (12 weeks of sick leave and 12 weeks of family leave, which again has very loose family terms). For military employees, a proposal could increase this to 36 weeks. This is paid for by an increase in payroll tax proposed at .7%; however, it is likely going to be closer to 3% or more to fund this for the entire state. Property taxes will increase as a result of this mandate as well, since county, city, and public school staff would have to adopt this, increasing their payroll taxes exponentially. Employers can elect to impose 50% of their payroll tax increase on their employees, of which many employees are not aware. With business owners contacting me all the time upset about this mandate, the thing I am hearing most often (aside from closing their doors permanently or moving their company to another state) is that they will cut the benefits that they already offer to their employees to pay for the employees of all the other businesses in the state to have this benefit. Through communication with area businesses, I had many small and downtown businesses, nonprofits, mid-sized businesses, and public entities oppose this bill emphatically. Not only is this concerning, but I truly don’t believe that many people see the gravity of the impact that this will impose. The number of employees that the state plans to hire to run this program is 407, all paid for through the increased payroll taxes.
We must also watch the massive capital gains tax increase that would make Minnesota’s capital gains tax the highest in the entire country! Additionally, they are looking to add a fifth income tax tier of 12.45% for those grossing $400,000 or more. With Minnesota already one of the highest tax states in the nation, this fifth income tax tier would make us the second highest income tax state barely behind California. Some feel that this isn’t an issue, but what I am hearing, and we are already seeing, is a large number of people will end up leaving our state. That takes philanthropic dollars, property tax dollars, income tax dollars, and more out of our state.
They are also looking at 10-12 health care program increases, including a new state program, and eliminating the reinsurance program. The elimination of reinsurance would increase health insurance premiums by 26%. This would be crippling to employers, employees, and Minnesotans as a whole.
While some may feel that these issues are not relevant to all members of our community and region, I assure you that they are. Businesses serve as the bedrock of our communities, providing an income for thousands of families and providing services or goods that help us thrive and get the things that we need. They support our schools, the arts, sports teams, other businesses, and so much more. When we add unnecessary strain on the businesses that we rely on, it is only expected that they will be forced to increase prices, cut products or resources, reduce staff and/or benefits, or worst of all, leave our state or close altogether.
It is my priority for the Chamber to fight for businesses of every size and type and ensure that we do everything we can to “do no harm.” I will work tirelessly to make sure that their voices are heard. I hope that you will join me in being a champion for our businesses!
