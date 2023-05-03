By Erik Sievers, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center executive director
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center joins our country in recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month. While Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center recognizes the importance of positive mental well-being throughout the year, the month of May is a time for us and our country to do even more to support efforts to eliminate stigma and raise awareness around mental health. Mental Health Month gives all of us a valuable opportunity to celebrate the tremendous strides this nation has made in promoting mental health and increasing the public’s knowledge that effective service and support are available. It is also an opportunity to encourage all of us to take action. Please check out the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center Facebook page for information and events in the month of May.
Statistics on mental health:
Each year, millions of Americans experience challenges with their mental health:
• One in five adults and one in six youth experience a mental health condition each year.
• 48 million have an anxiety disorder.
• 21 million have major depression.
• 9 million have post-traumatic stress disorder.
• 7 million have bipolar disorder.
• 3.5 million have borderline personality disorder.
• 3 million have obsessive compulsive disorder.
• 1.5 million have schizophrenia.
How can you help support Mental Health Month?
• Connect with friends, family, and others to talk about mental health and the importance of ending the stigma.
• Learn more about mental health by utilizing Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s resources listed below or by talking to a mental health professional to learn what they do.
• Offer support to your loved ones when they open up to you about their struggles with their mental health.
• Tell your story. If you live with a mental health condition, sharing your story can be a powerful way to support others who may be experiencing a similar situation.
• Financial donations or giving of time to agencies like Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in the month of May and throughout the year.
What does Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center provide?
If you or someone you care about is experiencing a mental health crisis or is in need of mental health services, our trained and compassionate staff are here for you. We offer the following services for the community, which can be accessed by calling Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center directly at 1-800-657-6777 or requesting an appointment through our website at www.hvmhc.org:
• Outpatient mental health therapy and medication management
• Substance use disorder counseling
• Medication management
• Mental health case management for adults and children/youth/families
• School-based mental health therapy and skills training (in certain districts throughout Southeast Minnesota)
• Mental health skills training for adults, youth, and children in the community
• Mental health peer specialists/peer supports
Mobile Mental Health Crisis: 1-844-CRISIS2 or 988
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center offers a free and confidential mobile mental health crisis program 24/7, 365 days throughout the year. When you call the mobile crisis line, one of our team members will provide immediate support. If need be, the team member will meet with you in person and develop with you, if needed, a short-term plan of care. If appropriate and necessary, the team members will also make referrals for long-term services and supports.
Housing program: 507-474-6577
We offer long-term housing with supports for adults with mental health conditions that meet program eligibility criteria. All our housing programs are located in Winona. Questions related to our housing programs can be answered by calling 507-474-6577.
Peer Support Network: 507-961-9407
We offer a drop-in center at 420 East Sarnia Street in Winona for adults called Peer Support Network. Groups are offered in this space which is designed to be a place for adults to come, be with each other, and support each other in their recovery journey. Questions related to this service can be answered by calling 507-961-9407.
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center has been a resource in our communities since 1965. Additional information can be found at www.hvmhc.org, on the agency’s Facebook Page, or by contacting Erik Sievers, executive director, at 507-453-6202 or eriks@hvmhc.org.
