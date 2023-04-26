By Nancy Denzer, Winona Area Public Schools Board chair
A strong school system attracts new families. It prepares a qualified workforce that will choose to stay in the area to raise their family. It promotes civic engagement. Strong schools attract educators and staff that will be committed to an ever-changing healthy school system. They increase property values, offer needed services and increase community pride.
We all benefit from strong schools, whether or not we have school-age children.
Likewise, school systems cannot thrive without the support of the community. One of the ways the community supports its school system is through property taxes. Most of the time — and unlike city and county governments — these property tax increases need to be approved by voters. The two most common forms of property tax increases are the result of operational levies (funding that supports the hiring of teachers and other student support staff) or building bond referendums, which are used for facility improvements.
In April, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) asked district voters to support a $94 million bond referendum intended to make a substantial investment in our students through creating environments to support academic excellence and build strong community business partnerships.
It did not pass.
On April 11, a total of 3,015 of the 22,403 eligible voters in the district went to the polls, while 615 eligible voters participated in early or absentee voting. We are grateful for the support of 1,250 voters who voted yes on one or both questions. We also thank the 2,380 people who chose to vote a different way.
We are also grateful to the many hours of work done by the WAPS Community Task Force, the Vote Yes Yes committee, district leaders, district teacher leaders, other staff members, parents, students and members of the School Board.
Once the School Board made a unanimous decision on Jan. 5, 2023, to go to the community and ask for support, there were a total of 61 informational sessions done by board members with all WAPS staff, business leaders, the Chamber of Commerce, city leaders, civic organizations, church groups, retired teachers, seniors, college students Parent-Teacher Associations and more. We extend a thank you to those who listened to our information, asked questions and offered feedback.
In doing this, our goal was to share as much information as possible, to show the need, to share our vision for what Winona Area Public Schools can become, and to listen to the concerns of the community.
Based on those conversations, and considering survey data and previous election results, we were optimistic that the community shared our vision for the schools. However, the results tell us a different story.
The School Board will start again to ask questions and reflect on what we have learned, what the community is telling us through their vote, and what our next steps will be. Our needs are real and will only grow as time passes. These needs were identified through years of research, study, community task force input, surveys and as much information as can be gathered.
Providing quality facilities to support not only the students and educators in Winona Area Public Schools but also the hard-working taxpayers in Winona and the surrounding communities is a shared responsibility. As a result, it must be a shared vision.
As we reflect on the referendum results, my ask as School Board chair is for community members to get involved. Be informed. Be part of the solution. Support our children — all of our children.
We have amazing students, staff, parents and opportunities. We are proud of our history of excellence in athletics and fine arts. We are proud of the many WAPS graduates who are leaders in this community. We encourage everyone who has benefitted or knows what the benefits can be from Winona Area Public Schools to come together and to walk alongside us as we move forward in our planning.
There are many ideas for a path forward. We need to come to an agreement on one of them. The School Board will schedule a study session in the very near future that will be open to the task force, the public and anyone interested in giving feedback, ideas and suggestions.
We have much to be proud of in the Winona area. Our public schools should be one of those sources of pride.
