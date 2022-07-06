From: Bruno Borsari
Winona
I am writing this letter to express my opposition to the proposed plan of demolishing the East End Recreation Center (ERC) and replacing it with a new fire station and police headquarters.
I live a few blocks away from the East End Rec. I consider myself and my family very fortunate for having this facility nearby. The space is an established center for development and well-being that continues to serve the community very well in a variety of functions. The garden with its 50 plots has been cultivated at capacity since its first growing season in 2018, and it is wonderful to walk by and see every evening gardeners tending their plants, while kids are playing in the basketball courts or in the playground, and Fred’s honeybees are buzzing around.
Yes! Fred and I have been doing a variety of programs for everyone interested in honeybees at the ERC through the years. It is a joy to bring old and young near the hives in the summer and learn the “magic” these insects can do in producing honey, pollinating the garden plants, and inspiring all of us to reconnect with nature’s processes, without having to leave town.
Also, the ERC hosts the farmers’ market in the winter months, and it served us all very effectively as a vaccination clinic during the peak threats caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to this, the ERC serves us as a polling place during election times, and it is the site for the notable, free lunch program. The multitude of services provided by the ERC is irreplaceable and priceless! The record of benefits that the ERC continues to provide is substantiated by consistent use of this facility by neighbors and other residents through the years.
This is a very special place for most of us, and I urge the city of Winona to preserve this extraordinary, green, safe space, because its demise would be an irreplaceable loss for the large community it supports.
