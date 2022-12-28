By Sarah Elmquist Squires
Saint Nicholas was born during the third century, a Greek Christian who died young during an epidemic, and was known to joyfully follow Jesus' edict to "sell what you own and give the money to the poor." The venerated saint came from wealthy parents, and he poured his inheritance into the sick, poor, and suffering; he served God faithfully and was made Bishop of Myra as a young man. He was known for his love of children and his utter devotion to helping those in need.
These days, Santa and Saint Nick are synonymous. The Santa Claus with the belly like a bowl full of jelly who flies through the night across the globe in a sleigh pulled by reindeer, however, was not well known in the third century. Who knows what mystery children attributed for those special gifts found on Christmas Day hundreds of years ago? For the Santa Claus we all know and love, who shimmies down chimneys and knows just what we all wish for on Christmas morning, was born in the words of a poem, first sounded 200 years ago today.
Santa expert and author of the tell-all history of Mr. Claus titled "The Battle for Christmas," Stephen Nissenbaum, shared a synopsis of our beloved stocking-stuffing, white-bearded gift giver during a 1999 interview for the radio show "This American Life." This writer had the pleasure of hearing this while driving a giant U-Haul truck through the Lower Wind River tunnels in Boysen State Park, and, recognizing Santa's 200th birthday was around the corner, realized it was something special to share.
It started in New York City around 1810. Christmas in the city was not celebrated the way it is today; it was more like a rowdy New Year's Eve, with roughish men who would travel door to door, demanding gifts and otherwise causing mayhem. Wealthy business owners were not happy and tried to spread a new holiday to honor Saint Nicholas on December 6, the day he died. They circulated images of the saint, a thin man wearing clerical robes fit with a halo around his head.
That wasn't working. But somewhere along the Hudson River in the little town of Troy, N.Y., Clement Clark Moore wrote a poem, first entitled "A Visit From Saint Nicholas." He read it aloud to his children that night, in 1822, and never tried to publish it.
Fortunately for all of us, eternally grateful to know the origins of the gifts we find under the Christmas tree every year, Moore's niece published the poem, now known by its first line, "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
"What he did was he transformed Saint Nicholas utterly," said Nissenbaum of Moore's poem. "No longer in this poem is Saint Nicholas a dignified bishop [like the images circulated by the wealthy New Yorkers]. In fact, there's nothing bishop-like about him. He's short. He smiles. He's fat. A guy who just loves kids."
For the first time ever, children across the world understood where those Christmas morning presents came from, and, how they got there. Those magical reindeer were even named. "Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now, Prancer and Vixen! On, Comet! On Cupid! On, Donner and Blitzen!" Santa proclaimed in Moore's poem. Moore even described Mr. Claus in detail (we all know many imposters abound): "His eyes — how they twinkled! his dimples how merry! His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry! His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow, And the beard of his chin was as white as the snow ..."
Moore's Santa Claus smoked a pipe, he was both "chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf," and just as soon as Moore had seen him, he flew away. But, Moore explained, as the sleigh flew out of sight, Mr. Claus proclaimed, "Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good-night!"
Today is the 200th anniversary of that poem, according to Moore's own accounting of the first to hear it — his own children. It's a fine opportunity to give thanks to Mr. Claus, to Mr. Moore, and to the countless others, who every year try to impersonate our beloved Santa, while he's busy firing across the sky, presents in tow.
Longtime former Winona Post editor Sarah Elmquist Squires is currently the managing editor of The (Riverton) Ranger, the Lander Journal, and the Wind River News in Wyoming.
