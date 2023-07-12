From: Nathan Moore
Winona
The air quality in Winona (and the Midwest generally) has been really bad lately. The "chewiness" of the air can be measured by the concentration of particles that are 2.5 micrometers or smaller.
PM2.5 particles (from wildfire smoke upwind of Winona) are small enough to go deep into your lungs and straight into your bloodstream. I'm not a doctor-doctor, but I've read that PM2.5 exposure is linked to increased heart attack and lung disease risk. How much risk? Breathing PM2.5 smoke at a level of 22 ug/m3 all day is equivalent in risk to smoking one cigarette. The air in Winona on the morning of June 28 was at a PM2.5 level of 70 ug/m3 or “three cigarettes" if you're outside enjoying the hazy weather.
What can you do to mitigate this risk? First, be aware of the PM2.5 level. Winona State has a "PurpleAir" PM2.5 sensor that continually broadcasts data to an air quality map at map.purpleair.com/. This map is based on "community-sourced" measurements, and the U.S. EPA uses these measurements in their fire and smoke map: fire.airnow.gov/.
Second, filters help to reduce the PM2.5 level. An N95 mask when you're outside and a $60 Corsi-Rosenthal fan cube in your living room can dramatically improve the quality of the air you're breathing.
