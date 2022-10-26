From: the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance board
The Winona Dakota Unity Alliance (WDUA) would like to remind the community of the Covenant of Friendship between the Dakota Nations and the city of Winona.
The Covenant states, “The City of Winona, in cooperation with the Winona-Dakota Unity Alliance, agrees to make good faith efforts to preserve and protect the natural environment surrounding Winona, including known and discovered burial grounds and archaeological sites; and to continue the celebration of the Dakota Gatherings and Homecomings. The Dakota Nations agree to make good faith efforts to share their history, customs, and traditions at Dakota Gatherings and Homecomings and in other educational settings to educate the people of the City of Winona, while protecting and preserving their sacred ceremonies. In friendship and goodwill, the City of Winona and the Dakota Nations will explore areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of their communities in areas such as education, business, health, arts, and culture.”
The city of Winona approved the Covenant of Friendship on September 4, 2012, and it was signed by Mayor Jerry Miller on September 5, 2012. It was signed by Midge Clancy, chair of Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Council at Fort Peck Reservation, Mont., and Roger Trudell, tribal chairman of the Santee Sioux Nation in Nebraska.
The Winona Dakota Unity Alliance is seeking community members to volunteer to serve on the board of directors. Board meetings are held on the second Tuesday evening of each month to support the mission, vision, and values of the WDUA and to aid in upholding the Covenant of Friendship. We are seeking volunteers with a diversity of skills, expertise, and enthusiasm to share in this important work. Communication, community building, grant writing and management, financial oversight, event planning, and media are just a few facets of our collective work. Current board openings include treasurer, president, and members at-large.
Longtime Winona community members and friends of WDUA remember the Winona-Dakota Gathering, Homecoming, and Powwow has taken place during the second weekend in September. To protect community health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering was canceled in 2020. In 2021, a simplified event was held to hold space for the gathering. The Board of Directors acknowledges the deep value the gathering brings to our communities. It is our aim and intention to continue hosting the gathering in years to come. If you have participated in past events or if you would like to support future gatherings, please consider volunteering your time as a board member to help build community connections into the future.
Please contact admin@winonadakotaunityalliance.org or call 507-470-4411 to indicate your interest in serving on the board or volunteering with the organization. The WDUA is a member and community supported organization; please reach out, and become active with us.
