From: Jack Krage
As we see the ruthless devastation of a beautiful, peace-loving country, our hearts are deeply saddened. “If only I could help,” is a common thought that crosses our minds. Well, my friends, you can help.
You can send a check to the Winona Noon Lions with Ukraine on the memo line.
Send it to: Coldwell Banker, 111 West Fourth Street, Winona, MN 55987; attn. Jack Krage.
Remember that 100 percent of donations made to Lions goes directly to the cause. There is no handling fee. We have Lions in 210 nations worldwide that can direct the money to the most dire cause in Ukraine. Lions Clubs International Foundation is already channeling funds into the region for humanitarian relief.
The underlying motto of Lions is, “Where there is a need, there is a Lion.”
Well, there is a need; let us join together to offer our monetary aid to ease their suffering. As Helen Keller stated when speaking to the Lions, “I know that I cannot do all things, but I can do something.” Let us do something for Ukraine. Thank you for supporting Lions projects.
