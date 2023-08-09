From: Joyce Woodworth
Winona
This letter is in regards to the possible new single roundabouts on Main and Sarnia Streets in Winona to accommodate the truck traffic coming off of the bridge following the Highway 43 route. I would like to propose a new thought into the mix. How about just changing the route of Highway 43, which would improve the congestion not only in our beautiful center of town but give those big trucks more room to maneuver throughout the complete route of Highway 43 through the town? Rather than winding around tiny roundabouts and avoiding small children on bicycles or walking, simply have them turn right off of the bridge one block to Huff Street, take a left and drive straight to Highway 61, taking a left and meeting up with a two-lane roundabout, turning right and off to Highway 43 to their continued journey. Why spend money just because it's there and upsetting the neighborhood folks who like the streets of their beloved city just the way they are, not feeling like they are living amongst a noisy, big rig highway? Also the roundabout on the corner of Main and Sarnia should not even be considered; we here are tired of the city tearing down our houses and encroaching on our access to our beautiful Lake Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.