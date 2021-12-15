by Chris Rogers, editor, Winona Post
Some things don’t change. Back in 1978, when the Saturday Morning Post first landed on Winona doorsteps, a big part of what filled its pages were historical features — stories, often by Fran, about Winona baseball greats of yore, terrible 19th century blizzards, and the origins of the island city.
Several decades later, when I started as a young reporter, my story list was peppered with historical features, too: tracing John Latsch’s many gifts of parkland, for example, or recounting how Father Paul Breza’s apple trees helped fund the nascent Polish Museum. At a news meeting back then, I worried that because some version of these stories already existed, no one would want to read mine. Fran told me, “People love having their history retold, even if they already know it.”
She was right. History is made to be retold, and it has a way of swirling back around again.
Flipping through 50 years of Winona Post issues to create this anniversary edition (check out pages 1-8D), I got a strange sense of déjà vu. So many headlines sounded like something I’ve written in the last few years: debates over manure management, county funding for juvenile detention, and closing rural schools — calls for a downtown parking ramp, pedestrian safety improvements, and revamping Levee Park.
Longtime former editor Sarah Squires liked to say the Post had a long memory. What she meant by that was, where others might cover the city’s ongoing study of a new fire station, for example, the Post would also remember the city already owns land purchased for that purpose in 2007. If you look back, you’ll see some of the conversations our community is having today started decades ago. Being a truly local paper, with everyone from our publisher on down rooted in this community, we’re uniquely able to remember that history and give our readers a sense of the bigger picture.
The Winona Post has grown tremendously from the humble shopper Fran and John started in 1971 to the leading source of local news in our area. But the mission Fran and John set out back in the day still rings true: “We wanted people to be able to pick up our paper and know just about everything they needed to know to be a participating member of the Winona community.”
We’ve been here, setting the table, so to speak, for people to learn about and get involved in their community, in democracy for the past 50 years. While the Post is still adapting and changing to meet the challenges of the next 50 years, the heart of what we do and who we’re here to serve remains the same. Thank you for reading, for sharing your stories, and supporting the local businesses that make our paper and our community strong. I can’t wait to see what the next 50 years will bring.
