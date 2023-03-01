From: Diane Petz
Winona
I agree wholeheartedly with Allen Hillery’s letter to the editor on February 22, 2023. The WAPS referendum proposals are very expensive and very vague. It is my opinion that the Winona Area School District has not made a credible case for this amount of money. I would vote for maintenance needs only, which is not an option for voters. And, as Mr. Hillery pointed out, the money requested does not even cover anticipated maintenance needs for years zero to five and does not provide for any maintenance projects in years six to 20. I am not going to vote to provide more money when basic maintenance planning is not addressed and offered as a separate voting option.
