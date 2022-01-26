From: Mandi Olson
Housing values are on the rise. For the past two years, we have seen prices and sales close at record highs. I’m hearing stories of multiple offers over asking price and no contingencies. I have found myself on more than one occasion thinking, “This is good for people selling … but I feel bad for people buying!” I was in neither category so I felt like I was only on the sidelines watching this unfold.
However, I realized recently that this phenomenon is now indirectly affecting me and my family — as well as my extended family, friends and neighbors. Did everyone receive their 2022 Proposed Tax form? Well look closely; these sales are leading to large market value increases and ultimately increasing our property taxes at an alarming rate.
I’ll take my home, for example. The market value of my home rose $28,000 in one year (2021 to 2022), a 10.2 percent increase. That follows an 8 percent market value increase from 2020 to 2021. Our taxes are proposed to be $352 more than two years ago. What are we getting out of this increase in taxes? Anything new or different or just the same old? If someone has an answer, I would like to know!
I believe in and understand the tax system and welcome modest increases as needed. However, property tax increases can be difficult on homeowners because they don’t have control over market value increases or decisions made by the government to increase tax levies. I think of the elderly who are on fixed incomes, such as my grandmothers. Large property tax increases eat into their disposable income and take away from them spending that money in other ways.
The housing situation is complicated and it includes many layers. I don’t blame people for wanting to capitalize on selling at premium prices. But when homeowners price high, people buy high, and banks agree to loan the funds to make these purchases, it affects everyone in our community. I don’t have a solution to this problem but simply wanted to make people aware that you are paying for this crazy housing market indirectly through your property taxes.
