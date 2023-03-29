From: Scott Dieterman
Winona
I'll only charge the city $50 to tell you where the carp spawn.
Editor’s note: The city of Winona is seeking a grant to fund a $50,000 study of the Lake Winona carp population. Read more at tinyurl.com/yeyhvdw7.
From: Scott Dieterman
Winona
I'll only charge the city $50 to tell you where the carp spawn.
Editor’s note: The city of Winona is seeking a grant to fund a $50,000 study of the Lake Winona carp population. Read more at tinyurl.com/yeyhvdw7.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.