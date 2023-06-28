From: Anne Joria
Winona
Canine commercial breeding establishments (CBEs), also known as “puppy mills,” have often been regarded as harmful to a canine’s well-being. Skeptics sometimes counter that any supporting evidence is merely anecdotal.
A comprehensive study published in the November 2011 issue of the journal Applied Animal Science Behavior set out to determine whether these “anecdotes” could be established empirically. The authors (McMillan, Duffy, and Serpell) studied 1,169 former CBE dogs and compared their behavior to similar, non-CBE pets.
Their study demonstrated that “dogs maintained in these [CBE] environments develop extreme and persistent fears and phobias, possible learning deficits as evidenced by lower trainability, and often show difficulty in coping successfully with normal existence... [T]his study provides the first quantitative evidence that the conditions prevailing in CBEs are injurious to the mental health and welfare of dogs.”
The harm to dogs and puppies from these facilities is well-documented through published studies as well as real-life stories from pet owners and animal rescue organizations, and yet Winona County continues to grant permits to these businesses. The mass production of puppies all starts with a local permit. Once kennels have a permit, they can then obtain a state or federal license to operate fully and sell to pet stores or brokers.
CBEs are based on an unethical business model, designed to economically benefit the few at the expense of the health and well-being of the dogs and puppies. The Winona County board needs to prioritize the health and welfare of dogs in our county and ban future permits for large-scale dog breeding facilities.
www.speakupwinonacounty.org
