There’s no doubt that athletics in our culture have been placed upon the highest pedestal for our children. From an early age, many children are put into various sports to better improve upon their teamwork ability, determination skills, physical well-being, etc. Athletics present a wide variety of benefits to a developing child; however, I feel there is one activity that gets overlooked with just as many benefits. The activity I am talking about is learning how to play an instrument. Learning to play an instrument at a young age should be promoted to children at the same level as athletics.
According to Time Magazine, when a child learns to play an instrument, they develop “neurophysiological distinction.” Neurophysiological distinction is when a child develops the cognitive ability to differentiate and comprehend different sounds that otherwise would not be heard. This has been linked to children performing better in various field of academia and improved grades in school.
Music lessons are not like any other course in school. They are often individualized and involve more than just starting at white board. They involve active participation physically and cognitively. According to a study done by Northwestern University mentioned in the aforementioned Time Magazine, music lessons and music courses engage in the physical aspect of finger dexterity and diagram/breathing exercises and development. Cognitively, the child, or any person who is partaking in a music lesson, is training their ear and brain to differentiate between sounds, using ear training to replicate sounds, recognize patters and rhythms, sight reading, etc.
Understanding a music instrument at a young age also helps children better comprehend and appreciate difference within culture and the arts. Many instruments have some sort of cultural tie to them. For instance, a child in voice lessons will be taught how to sing in various styles, including different languages from around the world. This allows for the child to not only hear world music but recognize it and actively participate in it. From a contemporary point of view, learning a contemporary instrument, such as guitar, requires students to dive into the history and evolution of pop culture music, such as comprehension of African-American-invented music such as blues and jazz, and its development and distortion through time and culture to land upon modern day popular music.
Whether it is voice lessons, classical instruments such as brass or woodwind, or contemporary instruments such as guitar or drums, a child learning how to physically and cognitively play an instrument improves upon psychological development and culture awareness and appreciation. As important of a role that sports play in youth culture and skill development, learning an instrument at young age can also set a child up with a lifetime of skills and knowledge.
