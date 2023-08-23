By Chris Rogers, editor
We pride ourselves in original, independent reporting at the Winona Post, with numerous in-depth stories written by our staff in each issue. But our newsroom is small, and we can only capture a fraction of the goings on in Winona, Rollingstone, or Cochrane each week. Much of what you read on the inside of our paper are press releases, short articles written by local nonprofits, community groups, clubs, coaches, and local governments and sent to us for publication. The Winona Arts Center announcing its latest exhibit, the Corps of Engineers offering tours of the La Crescent Lock and Dam (page 2C), the Red Cross calling for blood donations (3C), and local karate students medaling at a tournament (4C) are all examples.
These days, I often find myself messaging friends links to our press releases, especially event announcements. “Nerdy friends, who wants to go to Castlerock Museum’s mini-Renaissance fest, Fire in the Shire?” Or, “It’s been a hard week, and you probably deserve some feline therapy at the Humane Society’s ‘Read with Cats’ event.”
We publish press releases as a free community service, and we’ve had years- or decades-long partnerships with many local organizations that submit them. It helps them get the word out to the over 21,000 households who read the Winona Post in print every week and the 48,000 who read it online each month, and it helps our readers stay informed and learn about chances to get involved.
If your organization has news to share or an upcoming event to announce, send it to us! Here’s what to know:
- It needs to be local. The event or organization must be based in or serve our coverage area, which includes Winona County and much of Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, as well as Wabasha, Rushford, and Lanesboro.
- We run press releases from nonprofits, schools, community organizations, clubs, sports teams, and local governments. We don’t run press releases for for-profit businesses, except for charity events (or in rare cases we deem to be newsworthy). We can help businesses get the word out with an ad. Contact Publisher and Advertising Director Patrick Marek at patrick@winonapost.com for more information.
- Email your press releases to winpost@winonapost.com, fill out a form online at tinyurl.com/yc6cvxjy, or mail a hard copy to Winona Post, P.O. Box 27, Winona, MN 55987.
- Press releases must be in sentence form.
- Press releases should be 500 words or less.
- Feel free to include high-resolution photos and captions describing who is in the photo. We publish photos as space allows. We don’t publish flyers, graphics, or logos as part of press releases.
- The Winona Post’s print edition comes out every Wednesday. To be included in the Wednesday paper (space permitting), the deadline for press releases is Monday at 4 p.m.
- The Winona Post publishes press releases at its discretion and as space allows.
If you have questions, please contact me at winpost@winonapost.com or 507-452-1262.
Feel free to suggest story ideas for our reporters to work on as well by emailing me at winpost@winonapost.com or calling 507-452-1262. Though we aren’t able to follow through on every one, we get many of our best stories this way and we really appreciate your suggestions.
You can find our latest press releases at www.winonapost.com/community and www.winonapost.com/events.
