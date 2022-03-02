by Chris Meyer, Winona County Board chair
Winona County will be getting about $9.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which will allow us to make a once in a lifetime investment in our community. We have until 2024 to spend the funds, and they must spent in accordance with federal guidelines. These include reimbursement for public health expenses as well as addressing negative economic impacts to households, small businesses, industries, essential workers, and communities that were hardest hit by the pandemic. In addition, the funds can be spent on infrastructure of water, sewer, and broadband. Local governments have slightly wider latitude in spending funds that can be accounted for as losses, which for the county is about $3 million.
To aid us in our decisions Engage Winona performed outreach and provided us with input from around 600 residents across the county. Those folks said they were experiencing social isolation, that their mental and physical health had suffered, and some experienced financial insecurity. When asked what would help them and their neighbors they responded with community activities and social infrastructure, physical infrastructure, mental health care access, small business help, and housing.
In response the county adopted a framework in October with four categories of spending that I want to share. Note that this is just a framework and subject to changes as our situation dictates.
In addition to the roughly $600,000 of CARES Act funds spent to improve broadband access in rural Winona County, we are planning to invest another $2.6 million to expand internet access to reach almost 90 percent of the county.
The second category is a direct allocation of about $2.76 million to fund proposals submitted by nonprofit organizations and institutions in and serving the county. Ideas shared with us include assisting with mental health, low-income housing, homeless support, and possible support for standard housing, which align with many of the comments from the survey. We will take formal applications, likely between March and May of 2022. (See Winona County's call for grant proposals.) Staff will vet those proposals for eligibility and make a recommendation to the County Board, which will have the final decision.
The third category is business aid of $1.5 million as allowed by the American Recovery Plan Act rules and distributed by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce in grants of $20,000. This may be increased if there is sufficient need.
The fourth category is $3 million in revenue recapture. While part of this will be used to manage the funds and cover pandemic response costs, the majority of it is likely to be allocated towards community investments which align with the received requests for recreation, infrastructure, and social service supports. We hope to launch a family dependency court building on the success of our existing treatment court, which helps address issues with substance abuse. We would invest in county park improvements. We are planning an allocation for failed rural septic system grants. Recent data shows that at the time of sale, which is the only time rural septic systems are inspected, about 30 percent of all the inspections fail. Septic systems are expensive and this important work will help protect our surface and ground water. The county EDA would like to see a housing study performed with some of the funds. The county has a goal of preserving farmland and reducing urban sprawl. Such a study would help our smaller communities in their planning and funding efforts to increase housing.
I’m grateful for these funds provided by the Biden administration through the American Rescue Plan that are so important to our county’s economic recovery and quality of life.
This statement is written by Chris Meyer, District One Winona County commissioner and represents her thoughts and not those of Winona County or the County Board as a whole.
