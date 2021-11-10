From: Ruth Roffler
Winona
I know that Winona is working hard to breathe life back into downtown Winona and great things have happened with more plans on the horizon. Now we need to find ways to attract out-of-town owners, as well as re-invite Winona residents to come back and get reacquainted with shopping downtown Winona.
With the holiday season just around the corner why not enhance what we already have by outlining the beauty of Lake Winona along Huff Street from the highway to Sarnia Street? White lights on every other tree on both sides of the street would definitely help to show out of towners the way and Winona residents the way back. If the feedback from the community is positive we could build our success each holiday season by lighting more trees.
Thank you in advance members of the Winona City Council for taking the time to consider my suggestion.
