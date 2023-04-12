From: James Armstrong
Winona
Last month, Steve Drazkowski, Minnesota Senator for District 20, voted against a bill that would have provided free school breakfast and lunch for all students in Minnesota, because he said, “I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry.”
My wife’s reaction was, “Just because he hasn’t met them doesn’t mean they don’t exist.” When she taught at Winona Senior High School, she met plenty of them, including students whose hardworking, single parents made just enough money to be ineligible for free and reduced lunch but not enough to fully cover their family’s expenses. My wife was one of many teachers who had a supply of crackers and granola bars (paid for with their own money) to help hungry students get through the day. Things have only gotten worse since then; according to the Star Tribune, more Minnesotans visited food shelves in 2022 than in any other year in the state’s history. Now that Minnesota’s federal waiver temporarily allowing extra SNAP benefits to families during the COVID-19 pandemic has expired, even more families will struggle to put food on the table in 2023. The facts are clear; hunger exists, whether Steve Drazkowski knows it or not.
On his website, Drazkowski espouses his Catholic faith. I would remind him of what Jesus says in Matthew 25:35-6, when his disciples ask how he will identify his true followers: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” Jesus, of course, did not provide a standard for “hunger,” nor did he need to be told that hungry, thirsty, and homeless people existed.
Despite Drazkowski’s “no” vote, the DFL-led legislature recently passed a universal school meals bill, which guarantees that no child who attends public school in Minnesota will go hungry. Governor Walz, surrounded by happy children, signed it. Breakfast and lunch are provided for all students, free of charge, no questions asked.
I think Jesus would approve.
