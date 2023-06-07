From: Dallas D. Cada
I just want to say that this last season of concerts presented by Hurry Back Productions have been phenomenal. We have seen everything from tributes to Queen, Johnny Cash, Billy Joel, songs from the Vietnam era and more! I must give a big shout-out to the last concert featuring songs from the Vietnam era. This concert was so emotional and presented speeches from veterans from that era. The artists’ renditions of songs from that era were “spot on.” All of the shows have just been getting better and have provided awesome entertainment. St. Cecilia Theater at Cotter Schools’ campus holds 400 people and there is not a bad seat in the house. The sound and stage setting are incredible! I encourage everyone to go see a show that will be coming up in next season’s lineup, which runs from Sept. 23, 2023, until May 18, 2024. There will be shows featuring music that will range from the ‘80s, country Christmas, Garth Brooks, Fleetwood Mac and many more. Pay homage to groups we all grew up with by planning to attend any of these shows. You can look up all upcoming venues on your search engine by typing “Hurry Back Productions, Winona, MN.” Be well and experience a “blast from the past” — a great place for a concert and hooking up with old friends. Thank you, Hurry Back Productions!
