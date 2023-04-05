From: Fred Orlowske
Winona
After giving much thought to the proposed $94M expenditure in upgrades, additions, and remodeling of our schools, I will be voting “no.”
My decision is based on declining enrollment plus pouring this huge sum of money into several mid-century buildings. In my opinion, taxpayers will be asked again for more money in a few years to redesign, redo, and rehab these buildings. There are other options that need to be evaluated.
Ideas that we may consider getting the best bang for our buck:
- Build an addition and renovate our current high school to accommodate grades 6-12. There is enough acreage. If space is a problem, investigate construction of a multistory structure.
- Close and sell Jefferson, Goodview, and W-K. These buildings could be used for multipurpose use, anything from business to apartment/condo usage. These properties and buildings could be put back on the tax rolls.
- Temporarily keep Paul Giel Field but make plans to sell. Move all outdoor athletic activities to grounds outside the high school.
- Keep the ALC. Any modifications to this building should be minor in scope as the building is not that old.
- Move elementary grades to the current middle school.
The advantages of these points:
- Cut down on school bus transportation. Surely, with high fuel costs and maintenance costs, transportation costs will be reduced. From all the advertising I have seen, First Student is having difficulty finding enough drivers to fill positions.
- Reduces the number of buildings WAPS owns and maintains. The educational focus would be reduced to three sites, i.e. ALC, high/middle school, and elementary (currently the middle school). With the reduction of buildings, WAPS will be in a better position to apply for security upgrade grants. The Minnesota State Legislature approved $25 million for security upgrades. Minnesota school districts could receive up to $500,000 provided applications are submitted August 29 through September 28, 2023.
Rushford-Peterson did it right. Their public schools are located on one site. We ought to follow their model.
Another consideration, I am not sure when WAPS and the teachers’ union are to meet again to negotiate wages and benefits. When that happens, I suspect the taxpayers will be asked to ante up again.
In conclusion, the referendum money would be better spent by reducing the number of buildings that WAPS currently owns and maintains and focusing on only three sites.
