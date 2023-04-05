From: Bob Redig
On recent travels, I noticed a sign that said “Capitalism not Socialism.” Now I have nothing against free enterprise and fettered capitalism; in fact, they may be necessary for a vibrant economy. But, then I would also advise any anti-socialist persons to not be hypocritical. In other words, if you are anti-socialism, just simply don’t use socialist services. I define socialism as anything owned and controlled by the government with the workers paid by the government. So let’s see what the anti-socialists would have to do without.
No travel — roads, bridges, interstates, streets, major airports, airways, air traffic control, sea lane protection, etc. are owned by the government. No passports or visas either.
No recording of car, truck, boat, land, farm, business, trailer titles or contracts.
No enforcement of contracts.
No acceptance of government subsidies, loans, and grants.
No highway patrol or uniform signage, road numbers, and rules. You could drive at any speed on any side of the road you like.
No use of fire, ambulance, or police protection.
No help from the National Guard in disasters.
No FEMA help, grants, shelter, or loans.
No use of Coast Guard rescue or any services.
No use of VA hospitals or services; this is truly socialized medicine.
No being buried in veteran cemeteries.
No use of freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and the military services.
No enlisting in the military; it is probably the best example of socialism there is.
No use of public universities and schools.
No use of public airways and communication frequencies.
No use of many public libraries.
No cruise ship use; the sea lanes and freedom to move are protected and controlled by the government.
No use of any imported goods for the same reason. No exporting either.
No voting. Voting is owned and controlled by the government. All officials and poll booth workers are paid by the government. No filing to run for office for the same reason.
No serving in government; Congress is socialist with wages paid by the government.
No use of public potable water and no use of sewage treatment systems.
No boating on public waters. No transporting of goods on public waters.
No use of electricity and irrigation from government-owned dams.
No use of the public GPS system for navigation, farming, surveying, etc.
No copyright or patent protection.
No use of printed money, coins, and regulated and protected FDIC banks or credit unions.
No use of national, state, county, and city parks or monuments or national forests. No hiking, biking, sledding, skiing, and ATVing on those lands. No grazing on federal land.
No use of water from public aquifers.
No riding on Amtrak, chartered and majority-owned by the government.
No cheap mail to remote places.
No public city bus and metro or subway use.
No being born; the government records birth certificates.
No dying; death certificates are issued and recorded by government employees.
If you don’t like socialism, no problem; just don’t use socialist services. Just saying — don’t be a hypocrite.
