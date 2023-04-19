From: Bob Horst
I am writing to discuss an experience I had recently on the roundabout at Highways 61 and 43. I entered heading north to continue north as an 18-wheeler was doing the same. The radius of the roundabout is such that the truck cannot stay completely in their lane while navigating the curve. The truck was properly in his lane, but the trailer came over into my lane, causing me to run up over the curb in the middle circle. Had I not noticed this happening, I could have been hit by the trailer, causing an unknown catastrophe. I would like to know how the designers of this lunacy could not have figured that a tractor trailer requires a larger radius to maneuver these curves. This will result in accidents. I'm just lucky to have avoided this one myself.
Editor’s note: For more on semis and the new roundabouts, visit tinyurl.com/4f8yddyz.
