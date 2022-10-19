From: Richard Dahl
Winona
Why is it that Republicans, who refused to cast even one vote for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are so opposed to the IRS having the resources to go after wealthy tax cheats?
The IRS budget has been cut dramatically over the past decade. Despite modest increases in the past few years, funding remains 19 percent below the 2010 level, adjusted for inflation. The agency’s workforce has been sharply reduced, and audit rates, especially for large corporations and high-income taxpayers, have plummeted. As a result, the tax gap — the difference between taxes owed and taxes paid — is large and growing.
The recently passed IRA is projected by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to raise about $100 billion in net tax revenue over a decade. Republicans falsely portray a better funded IRS acting like Gestapo agents who will harass ordinary citizens. In fact, however, the Biden administration has ordered the IRS not to increase audits on people who make less than $400,000 a year or on small businesses. Instead the IRS will target wealthy tax-evaders.
U.S. Dept. of the Treasury estimates unpaid taxes by earners as: top 1 percent of earners, $163 billion; top five percent, $307 billion; lowest 20 percent, less than $6 billion.
I’m happy to support the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act to help the agency investigate wealthy tax cheats and modernize systems to improve service to all ordinary citizens who pay taxes to provide the services we all need.
