From: Chasity Serocki
On Friday, January 7, the River Arts Alliance held their “January Art Schmooze” at the Blue Heron Coffee House; a free and open to the public event held to promote the organization and to give those interested in Winona’s arts scene an opportunity to rub shoulders. It was made possible through a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council, which received those funds from legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. That means it was made possible from our tax dollars.
Despite this event being funded by everyone in the community, not everyone was welcomed. Proof of COVID vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test were required for entry. Seven members of our community were denied admittance to the event, because they refused to divulge their personal medical information. They were all asked to leave, and eventually the police were called to escort them off the premises.
We, as a community, should not tolerate this discrimination, especially from a publicly funded organization. The River Arts Alliance has a non-discriminatory policy (https://riverartsalliance.org/mission-vision-history), that they do not actually practice. The Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
By requiring private medical information to attend a publicly funded event, the River Arts Alliance infringed on these citizens’ right to privacy. By denying them entry, they deprived them of their liberty to attend a public event.
The great hypocrisy of this situation is that mere hours earlier, any member of the public would have been free to patronize the Blue Heron Coffee House without restriction. How is it that earlier that day, those who were unvaccinated or untested for COVID could freely walk in and spend their money at the Blue Heron, but later that evening they were restricted from entering an event for which they had already paid?
We are headed down a scary road here in Winona. It starts with restricting a few from attending an arts social, but it can quickly turn into restricting the unvaccinated from all public venues, from working or from attending school. We do not want vaccine passports in this community. We do not want medical apartheid in our county. These kinds of discriminatory practices are happening all over the U.S. and the world. Minneapolis and St. Paul are soon requiring vaccination or negative tests to enter restaurants, bars and other public spaces. We cannot let that illogical, illiberal and unconstitutional behavior settle into our corner of the state. We must stop this now, before it gets out of hand. We could see conditions such as they have in Germany, Austria and Australia where the unvaccinated are restricted from leaving their homes, from working and from participating in public life.
Everyone is entitled to make and keep private their medical choices. No one is entitled to infringe on anyone’s civil liberties. Let’s all stand up against this discrimination and stop bifurcation from becoming established in our public spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.