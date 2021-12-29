From: Steven Buswell
Winona
Through our connection with Dr./Father Larry Green, we all have been inspired to connect and give. Moving beyond his professional relationship and embracing what seamed easy for Dr. Green is the understanding of humanity. I noticed countless times Larry’s ability to engage in meaningful conversations with seamless interest that enabled everyone to feel welcomed and appreciated. He always had “life lessons” to share either as a doctor or priest, but nevertheless done with actions that gave generosity. Larry was a person who did not just talk, he was capable of showing people how to strive for better while never giving a perception they are under appreciated. So many of us have grown into who we are by experiencing or witnessing his authenticity and generosity of spirit and unwavering commitment to others. As I earlier stated, we have been inspired to connect and give by the actions of Larry Green. The Winona community appreciated and loved you in life and will continue to do so in your next journey. You were such a great person and servant to so many, in so many ways, that your beacon will continue to shine the hearts of many. Rest in peace, Larry Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.