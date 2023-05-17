From: Randy Haedtke
Winona
In a March 29 opinion piece by Rep. Gene Pelowski explaining the facts on the Licenses for All bill, he stated that I was spreading disinformation (in my March 15 letter to the editor) by saying this bill will allow undocumented immigrants to show their license on voting day, do a same-day registration, and fill out a ballot. He stated, “Should an undocumented individual attempt to use this ID to register to vote, the Secretary of State would know they are not a valid voter”.
At what point would the Secretary of State (SOS) know this information? He is not registering voters on election day at polling places all over Minnesota. Will election judges all over the state have the list of all undocumented individuals that have received driver’s licenses so they can cross-check that against individuals that are doing same-day registration? Well according to Mr. Pelowski, the Department of Public Safety is responsible for collecting the data on undocumented immigrants earning licenses but is largely barred from sharing that information to anyone, with the exception of the SOS.
On a same-day voter registration form (I picked one up from the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office) that would get filled out by showing your license the first question is “Are you a US citizen?” Well, it seems pretty easy for a non-citizen to just check the “yes” box and continue to vote. At this point the deed is done; if the SOS determines later that the registration is invalid, what is the remedy? I’m guessing if it was discovered it would be well after the election, even if it was discovered the same day you can’t take the ballot out of the box, there is no way to verify a particular individual’s ballot.
There were two amendments to the bill that seemed would really help curtail the possibility of illegals voting.
The Baker Amendment: “A noncompliant license must be designed with a vertical layout, and must be marked "not for voting" on the back side …” This amendment failed (60 yeas, 69 nays) with Rep. Pelowski voting nay.
The Fogelman Amendment: “A noncompliant license must be marked ‘for driving privileges only - not valid for other identification’ on the front side, and marked ‘not for voting’ on the back side. This amendment failed (61 yeas, 69 nays) with Rep. Pelowski voting nay.
I’m not sure what Minnesota’s internal safeguards are on our current election system, but it seems to me we see irregularities throughout the entire country and passing either of these amendments would have reinforced what we do here in Minnesota. A driver’s license clearly stating “not for voting” would ensure that we have election integrity with regard to undocumented immigrants with licenses.
Editor’s note: It is a felony for a non-citizen to illegally register to vote. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office did not answer a question on whether the state checks for such illegal registrations.
