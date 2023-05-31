From: Jim Bonilla, Wilson Township
On March 15, the Winona Post reported that Wilson Township was considering a tentative deal with a subsidiary of the oil and gas company Shell to build a manure digester. More recently, the ironically named Nature Energy, the subsidiary of Shell played a “shell” game and pivoted instead to the town of Lewiston. But is it wise for a small town like Lewiston to enter into business with one of the largest multinational corporations in the world?
In 2021, Shell was held responsible for major pipeline spills and ordered to pay tens of millions in damages to Nigerian small farmers (ABC News, December 23, 2022). In 2016, amid reports of dolphins swimming and birds diving around a huge oil slick, it was found that Shell had discharged over 88,000 gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico (Mongabay, May, 20, 2016). According to the worldwide web, Shell Oil & Gas is reportedly responsible for over 1,000 oil spills since 2011 (accessed April 20, 2023). A methane digester in nearby Northwest Iowa, not unlike the one proposed by Shell, leaked 375,000 gallons of manure into a tributary of the Des Moines River (Gazette, July 17, 2020).
As we’ve seen with a series of mysterious large-scale fish kills in our county, a lack of personnel has resulted in inadequate oversight and little accountability for those who pollute our waterways. Who will supervise and hold this huge multinational corporation accountable if this digester fails?
According to the trade publication National Hog Farmer, nearly 95% of U.S. dairy farms have less than 500 cows. Evidence suggests that dairy digesters requiring large amounts of manure will lead to increased herd sizes (Cal/Matters, August 22, 2018). That might be good news for industrial-scale operations like those proposed by the Daley Farms, but not good news for Winona County’s small farmers, and our fragile water resources.
Yes, controlled anaerobic digestion is an improvement over sending organic material to a landfill because it reduces the amount of methane sent into the atmosphere. But this proposed “deal” would include 90-100 trucks running weekdays from dawn to beyond dusk, certainly not ideal for the environment when it comes to their belching of smoke. Further, a 192-foot exhaust stack spewing stinky fumes can’t be good news for the air quality of neighboring communities downwind. One touted advantage is that methane digesters produce cleaner energy in the form of biogas. How much of the natural gas produced in the process will go to local farmers and residences? How much of the benefits and profits will be diverted into the coffers of the utilities and Big Oil & Gas?
Manure digesters are very expensive. Shell said they will not seek any subsidies or tax breaks from the city. However, they did not rule out gobbling up county, state and federal tax breaks and grants. And after paying for all the needed infrastructure and road repairs from hundreds of trucks, how much will we tax payers and rate payers reallybe on the hook for subsidizing Shell’s manure digester?
The MPCA will be seeking public comments on the project, perhaps as early as this summer. Contact your city, state and county officials and have your concerns put into the record. Tell our county and state officials to incentivize manure-to-energy projects that support small farmers and sustainable farming rather than projects that mostly profit huge, multinational corporations. As a concerned neighbor, I urge the leaders of Lewiston to not be too quick to be taken in by big oil and gas’ “Shell” game.
