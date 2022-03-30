From: Doug Nopar
I appreciate the recent letters from Daniel Wilson and Dylan Troyer and their criticism of Senator Jeremy Miller’s position on law enforcement and crime. I too am concerned about the senator’s priorities and his lauding of the police without any acknowledgment that the criminal justice system is in deep need of reform, particularly on the matter of race.
I called Senator Miller to express my disappointment in his position when he announced the Senate Republican agenda last month. In response, he claimed that last year’s legislature passed “the most comprehensive law enforcement reform legislation in history.” Unfortunately, that’s only his side of the story. The communities most directly affected by police abuses instead say that the highest priority reforms being requested were actually blocked last year by Miller and his Senate colleagues. That’s right. His Senate Republican caucus obstructed the most important police reforms and failed to ensure police accountability to the communities they serve.
The senator’s talk about policing without acknowledging that Minnesota has a race problem in law enforcement is just not OK for a “leader” in his position. Numerous studies have shown the extensive pattern of racial profiling that occurs here in Minnesota on the part of police officers. It shows that people of color are stopped more often than whites, and ironically, that white people are more likely than people of color to have contraband in their vehicles.
Documenting Minnesota’s severe racial profiling legacy goes back more than 20 years. In its report, “Reducing Racial Disparity While Enhancing Public Safety,” the Council on Crime and Justice has examined 17 separate studies in a comprehensive effort to understand why racial disparity in Minnesota’s justice system is so exceptionally high compared to other states. From arrest to imprisonment, the disparity is over twice the national average. One report found that Black Minnesotans were sent to prison at a rate of 39:1 compared to white Minnesotans who are found guilty of the same drug offenses.
Senator Miller’s priorities do not bring us together to address the issues facing our state. Instead, they fail to protect the public and instead, incite fear among us. I expect better from a state senator that, in the past, has called himself a “moderate,” a member of the so-called “purple caucus,” and has claimed that he works for genuine, caring solutions in our community.
For Senator Miller to list these pro-police measures as a priority, one would think that violent crime was up in his district in Southeast Minnesota. But it is not. Miller appears to be ignorant of the fact that policy conversations about policing are racially charged. Done well, those conversations can bring all Minnesotans together, white and Black, rural and urban, immigrant and native-born. Done poorly, as in this case, they divide us.
